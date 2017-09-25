DACA Renewal Assistance

press release: RISE Law Center, a nonprofit bilingual legal services agency with offices in Madison and Janesville, recently received a grant of $25,000 to pay for immigration filing fees for those who are eligible to renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status before the upcoming October 5th deadline. The grant was awarded by United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation focused on addressing inequities to advance the cause of the entire immigrant community. RISE will also be holding pro bono legal service clinics for those who need assistance renewing their DACA.

“DACA is important first and foremost to those who qualify, and can provide a more safe and stable environment at home as there is less fear of deportation and more access to basic necessities – like a driver’s license or a valid social security number to do a credit check for housing,” said Robin Dalton, Senior Immigration Attorney at RISE. “Here in Wisconsin thousands of young people are using their DACA status to ensure greater multicultural contributions to our community, including diversity of minds in our educational institutions and innovation in the workforce.”

In the five years since President Obama instituted the DACA program via executive order in 2012, nearly 800,000 eligible immigrant youth have utilized the program to successfully participate in and help grow their communities. A 2017 survey found that after successfully enrolling in DACA nearly 80% of respondents got a driver’s license and around 50% became organ donors. The same survey showed that 90% are employed and 72% were pursuing higher education. A recent study from The Center for American Progress (CAP) estimates a loss of about $460 billion in GDP over the next ten years without the DACA program, or a similar law, in place.

“We want to make sure that all DACA recipients know that if you can renew your DACA you should contact RISE Law Center as you may be eligible for this funding to cover the $495.00 filing fee, and free legal representation,” continued Dalton. “This funding will ensure that those eligible to renew do so, regardless of financial means or responsibilities. DACA protections not only ensure that youth in our community can continue to flourish without fear of losing their families​, but these same young people are vital in the growth of our economy and pushing forth innovations in higher education.”

RISE Law Center is located at 1245 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 102, Madison, WI, 53703. The RISE office can be reached via phone at 608-256-1015 and Pro Bono clinics will be held on Monday, September 25, and Monday, October 2. Any interested people should call the RISE office to sign up for free services or filing fee assistance.