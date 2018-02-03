press release: Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 3 for the 2018 Daddy/Daughter Dance at Warner Park Community Recreation Center. We will again offer two dances!

Where: Warner Park Community Recreation Center

When: Saturday, February 3, 2018

Times: 3:00-5:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm

Register: ONLINE or by phone (608)266-4711

Cost: $25/couple, $5/ each additional dancer

