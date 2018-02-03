Daddy/Daughter Dance
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 3 for the 2018 Daddy/Daughter Dance at Warner Park Community Recreation Center. We will again offer two dances!
Where: Warner Park Community Recreation Center
When: Saturday, February 3, 2018
Times: 3:00-5:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm
Register: ONLINE or by phone (608)266-4711
Cost: $25/couple, $5/ each additional dancer
