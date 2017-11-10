press release: Local hornist and UW-Madison Doctoral candidate Dafydd Bevil will be presenting a recital of chamber music on Friday, November 10th at 8:30pm. The event will be taking place in Morphy recital hall located in the UW humanities building. The program contains a wide variety of music featuring several different instrumental groupings. The full program is listed below. The recital is free and open to the public.

Program:

S.O.S.: Trio for Horn, Trumpet, and Trombone by Ennio Morricone

Timeline (1945- ): Trio for Horn, Viola, and Piano by Bruce Broughton

Horn Quintet, K. 407: For horn and strings by W.A. Mozart

Music for Brass Instruments: For brass sextet by Ingolf Dahl