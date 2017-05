Badger State Dahlia Society

5335 Whalen Rd., Fitchburg, WI (look for the stone wall)

May 20, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Choose from a large selection of sizes and colors. These potted dahlia plants are about 6-18″ in height and ready to put in your garden. These plants will bloom continuously from July to the end of October. Cash or check only. See www.badgerdahlia.org for details.