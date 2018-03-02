Dailey & Vincent

Tickets $35

press release: Born of the ever-vibrant Nashville bluegrass and traditional country scenes, Dailey and Vincent started their careers playing separately with some of the finest bands on the scene. Jamie Dailey was the lead singer and guitar picker for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, while Darrin Vincent was performing with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. In 2008, the pair—whose voices matched like brothers—left their prior obligations to focus on a career as their own band. Since then, Dailey and Vincent have earned dozens of nominations - from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, the Grammys, and elsewhere. They've consistently won awards from the IBMA for Entertainer of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, Contemporary Gospel Group of the Year, as well as awards for vocals and instrumental performances. Their backing band is widely recognized as one of the finest in the field, and all of their albums have appeared on some Billboard chart or another. Two men born to sing together, Dailey and Vincent deliver with a thrilling blend of clarity, precision, and soul, the outcome proving it is possible to be both classic and brand new.