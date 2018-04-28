press release: Join the Dairyland Walkers on a 6K/10K Spring walk on Saturday, April 28, starting from the shelter at Western Green Park, 417 Acker Pkwy, DeForest. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and noon; please finish by 3pm. The fee is $3 for Volkssport credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Participants will walk on newly-paved sections of the Western Green Trail along the Yahara River, go through Veterans Park and downtown, and continue on the Upper Yahara River Trail. Contact Mary at 608-846-2299 or mbliebig@charter.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.