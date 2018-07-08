press release: Join the Dairyland Walkers on a 5/10K walk on Sunday, July 8, starting from the shelter at Smythe Court Park, at the corner of Smythe Ct and Greenwich St, Beaver Dam. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 9am and noon; please finish by 3pm. The fee is $3 for Volkssport credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Participants will walk through the downtown, residential areas, including the home where Fred MacMurray spent many of his growing-up years, and through Swan Park, the locale for an annual arts and crafts show. Contact Jill Ruef at 608-643-6142 or jill.ruef@hotmail.com or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.