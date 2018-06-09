press release: Join the Dairyland Walkers on a 5/10K walk on Saturday, June 9, starting from the shelter at Lions Park, 298 Park Street, Mazomanie. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and noon; please finish by 3pm. The fee is $3 for Volkssport credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Participants will walk in the Mazomanie Downtown Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, a section of the Wolf Run Trail, and a number of trails in Walking Iron County Park. Contact Don Suloff at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.