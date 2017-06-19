Dale Watson & His Lone Stars

× Expand Sarah Wilson

This Texas-raised country maverick has a smooth baritone, a honky-tonk vibe and a kiss-off song dedicated to Blake Shelton that includes the lyric “I’d rather be an old fart than a new country turd.” He’s also one of the most authentic performers on the stage today, alternating swigs of Lone Star beer with crowd-pleasing tunes in his trademark “Ameripolitan” style.