press release:

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, we invite you to join your neighbors at the Goodman Community Center for dinner, dialogue and a screening of Dalya's Other Country — “The nuanced story of members of a family displaced by the Syrian conflict who are remaking themselves after the parents separate. Effervescent teen Dalya goes to Catholic high school and her mother, Rudayna, enrolls in college as they both walk the line between their Muslim values and the new world in which they find themselves”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served until 6:15 p.m. Screening and discussion will follow. Seating is available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Meals will be prepared for approximately 100 attendees. No RSVP is necessary.

The meal and screening will be followed by a town hall discussion led by panelists representing Madison’s immigrant community, refugee support and community resources.

Free childcare is available during the event by reservation only; please email edith@goodmancenter.org to make arrangements.