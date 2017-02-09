Dan Bacula, Michael Schram, Melissa Smith, Mike Jonjak, Vanessa Tortolano, Peter Jurich

press release: It’s the seventh installment of Bos Meadery’s monthly Comedy at the Meadery Showcase, and this month, all donations will go to help the Immigrant Defense Fund! We’re very proud of the line-up we’ve secured this month and hope you don’t miss out.

Join host Peter Jurich and some of Madison’s finest stand-up comics as they tackle some of their newest and rawest material.

“The mission of Immigrant Defense Project is to secure fairness and justice for immigrants in the United States.

We work to transform a racially biased criminal legal system that violates basic human rights and an immigration system that tears hundreds of thousands of immigrants with convictions each year from their homes, their families, and their communities.”

Please help us to raise money for a very worthy cause! For more information on the IDF, go to: http://www.immdefense.org/