$15.

For over thirty years, Dan Navarro has written, sung, played and acted his way through a rich and varied career…

Dan started his career as a songwriter, often with Eric Lowen, for artists as diverse as Pat Benatar (the Grammy-nominated “We Belong” - spotlighted in 2015's Pitch Perfect 2) ,The Bangles, Jackson Browne, Keb’ Mo’, Dave Edmunds, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, Austin outlaw legend Rusty Weir and many more...

In the ‘90s, Dan recorded and toured with Lowen in the acclaimed acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro until Eric’s retirement in 2009. Dan has since transitioned into a solo career, increasingly in demand on the national concert circuit...

When not on the road; however, Dan is busy wearing several other hats. He is a voice actor in major motion pictures such as Happy Feet, The Lorax and Ice Age to name a few; numerous television series – currently on Family Guy, American Dad; and hundreds of national commercials – Toyota, Coca-cola, McDonalds – the list goes on and on. This past year, Dan voiced the character CHAKAL, the ‘rampaging, metal-encased monster’ in the animated, fantasy-comedy The Book of Life.

After 23 years and 12 albums with Lowen & Navarro and a solo “Live at McCabes” album, his first studio album, “Shed My Skin”, of new material as well as a classic or two recorded with an enormously talented list of guest players is almost ready for release.

...and, to round it all out, he is the father of an 20-year-old son in college in NYC and a known abuser of acoustic guitars.