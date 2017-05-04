Dan Neff

to Google Calendar - Dan Neff - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dan Neff - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dan Neff - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dan Neff - 2017-05-04 00:00:00

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

“I started painting after college, and I am largely self-taught, and still learning. I often paint in a stream-of-consciousness manner that tends towards abstraction, patterning, or dot painting. Other times, my work is more representational. Usually, it is expressive and colorful. I am motivated to paint because I enjoy the process and, of course, I hope to make work that other people connect with as a bonus.”- Dan Neff

Info

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

Visit Event Website

608-263-5992

to Google Calendar - Dan Neff - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dan Neff - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dan Neff - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dan Neff - 2017-05-04 00:00:00