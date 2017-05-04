press release:

“I started painting after college, and I am largely self-taught, and still learning. I often paint in a stream-of-consciousness manner that tends towards abstraction, patterning, or dot painting. Other times, my work is more representational. Usually, it is expressive and colorful. I am motivated to paint because I enjoy the process and, of course, I hope to make work that other people connect with as a bonus.”- Dan Neff