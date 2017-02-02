press release: The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) is bringing a sensational event back to the community.

BJSO is now searching for community “stars” to dance the day away on April 2, 2017 at their first Dancing with the Stars fundraiser. No experience necessary; dance instructors will be provided.

Have lots of fun and raise money for Rock County’s symphony orchestra. Waltz or tango your way to the top by bringing in the most donations for The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. All donations and proceeds from the event will go toward BJSO, your community orchestra, which has been bringing classical music to Rock County for over 63 years. BJSO is a nonprofit organization and relies on sponsors, fundraisers and donations to continue to bring quality live music to our community.

All dancers and instructors will be part of the pre-show party and festivities.

REGISTER TO DANCE by contacting Edie Baran at 608-313-1200 or email bjso2016@gmail.com

WHERE & WHEN: Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Janesville WI.

Sunday, April 2, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Pre-show party at 1:00pm.

TICKETS: Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets are available through Janesville Performing Arts Center. Visit www.janesvillepac.org or by call 608-758-0297. Tickets are available at the door. Reservations are recommended