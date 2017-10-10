Dancing with the Startenders

press release: Madison Cocktail Week 2017 kicks off with an energetic night sure to keep the spandex stretching, the bedazzlers dazzling – and the competitive juices flowing. You might be mildly curious how your favorite bartenders would fare on stage, battling to conceive the best Hendricks and Tullamore D.E.W. cocktails, but what happens when they do so with a costume budget, the A/V support of an iconic music venue, and mixology takes a backseat to “chemistry” on the score cards? Bet on the theater kids. Join us for a night of rhythmic magic as teams of Madison bartenders battle it out for $500, one synchronized pour at a time. This promises to be a winner-takes-all blend of synchronized swimming, gymnastics and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.