Dane Arts Grant Writing Workshop

public notices: Dane Arts announced today they will be offering a Grant Writing Workshop Tuesday, January 10, 4:30-6:00 pm at the City County building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, room 351. The Grant Writing Workshop will focus on how to be competitive for Dane Arts Grants. Suggestions will be offered on how to strengthen the narrative and project description, demographic data required, the value added of strong supplemental materials, and a defined budget detailing how Dane Arts funds will be spent. For the first cycle of 2017, approximately $110,000 will be available to support local artists. There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested.

The next deadline for applying for funds from Dane Arts is Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 4PM. Dane Arts Funds are available for use after May 1. If you plan on attending, please send a note to fraire@countyofdane.com .

For grant information and guidelines or if you have not yet registered to apply for a Dane Arts grant, please register at http://www. culturalaffairsgrants.com/ index.do

For questions or more information, please call 266-5915