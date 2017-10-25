Dane County Airport Commission Noise Abatement Subcommittee

The Dane County Airport Commission conducts semi-annual public meetings of its Noise Abatement Subcommittee. The meeting provides a summary of recent noise complaint activity and a review of abatement and mitigation techniques.

Paul Rusk, Chair of the Noise Abatement Subcommittee has scheduled a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m., in the Robert B. Skuldt Conference Room.

Vehicle parking is available in the airport parking ramp and vouchers will be provided.