press release: Join us and make a difference in the lives of people living with Alzheimer's or other dementias by joining the Dane County Alzheimer's Walk. Join patients and caregivers, spread awareness to a disease that hides in the dark, and raise funds for support and outreach services for the thousands of patients living with Alzheimer's or other dementias in Dane County.

All are welcome! Register in advance or at the event. Find more details at support.alzwisc.org/dane or call The Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) at 608-232-3400.