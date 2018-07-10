Dane County Board Public Hearing

press release: Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan today announced the process for filling the vacancy in Supervisory District 14 on the far west side of the City of Madison. Supervisor George Gillis has resigned from the County Board effective June 22nd.

A county ordinance recently approved by the County Board provides for a vacancy in the office of county supervisor occurring at this point in the term to be filled by temporary appointment by the County Board chairperson within one month, with confirmation by the County Board. The appointed individual would serve until the spring election in 2019 (April 2, 2019). The intention is that the Board will act on the appointment at its meeting on July 12th, at the regularly scheduled Board meeting. The annual salary is currently $10,550.

“Individuals interested in the District 14 vacancy must submit a Declaration of Candidacy and nomination papers containing a minimum of 25 signatures of electors in the District to the Office of the Dane County Clerk, City-County Building, Room 106A, by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018,” said County Clerk Scott McDonell. “Nomination papers may only be circulated by the candidate,” he added.

Nomination papers can either be picked up in the County Clerk’s Office or may be found on the County Clerk’s website: https://www.countyofdane.com/ clerk/supervisor_filing.aspx

A public hearing will be conducted by County Board Chair Corrigan on Tuesday July 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Capitoland Christian Center, 3651 Maple Grove Drive, Madison. Interested parties are asked to attend the hearing to describe their qualifications for the position. Members of the public may testify at the hearing and will have a limit of 3 minutes. Questions regarding the process can be addressed to the County Clerk’s Office at 266-4121