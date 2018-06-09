Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
The Soggy Prairie Boys.
press release: 40th Annual Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
Saturday, June 9, 2018, 7:00 am – 11:30 am, 5116 Pheasant Branch Road, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Parking & Transportation Information
Event Admission Includes parking, breakfast, and all entertainment and activities.
Ages 0 – 2 = Free. Ages 3 – 11 = $4.00. Ages 12 and up = $8.00
Breakfast Menu: Cheesy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, custard, milk & coffee. Additional samples of other dairy products will be offered in the Expo Area.
2018 Confirmed Event Activities & Entertainment
Enjoy live music from The Soggy Prairie Boys
Meet Dane County’s Fairest of the Fair
Explore the Expo Area featuring dairy information & food samples
Learn about dairy at Education Stations: Calves, Milking Area, Feed, Freestall Barn
Test your toss into one of our cheese hole, bean bag games
Meet Bessy the Dane Dairy Cow
View our large machinery displays