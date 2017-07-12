Dane County Friends of Ferals Fundraiser

press release: Dane County Friends of Ferals participating in a Give-Back night at Chipotle. We'd love for you to join us!

50% of all proceeds from meals eaten by people who identify themselves as supporters of Dane County Friends of Ferals will be donated to DCFoF. The more people who eat at Chipotle on East Washington Ave. in Madison, WI on July 12, the more money we raise.

For example, if you spend $10, $5 gets donated to us. If we can get 200 people to show up, we'll get around $1,000!

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4628 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704.

July 12, 2017 from 5pm to 9pm.

You MUST identify yourself as someone supporting Dane County Friends of Ferals when you're paying for your order. If you do not, we don't get credit. All food ordered will be counted, not just burritos.

WE NEED YOUR HELP TO SPREAD THE WORD!

Please share this facebook event with your friends (if you're on facebook) If you're not on facebook, just tell everyone you know! We can't wait to see you there.