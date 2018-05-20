press release: Dane County Historical Society Annual Meeting with Susan Apps-Bodilly, Author of "One Room Schools: Stories from the Days of 1 Room, 1 Teacher, 8 Grades"

Sunday, May 20, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI 53704

Come to the Dane County Historical Society's Annual Meeting on Sunday, May 20th and attend a presentation given by local author, Susan Apps-Bodilly. Ms. Apps-Bodilly is a teacher and the author of "One Room Schools: Stories from the Days of 1 Room, 1 Teacher, 8 Grades" and will be discussing her book at this event. Attendees are invited to bring their family stories about one room schools to share during the program. For more information, please call or email us at 608-224-3605 or danecountyhistory@gmail.com