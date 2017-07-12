Dane County Jail Public Forum

press release: Join Dane County Supervisors Jenni Dye, George Gillis, Dorothy Krause, Paul Rusk, and Shelia Stubbs and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney for a forum to discuss plans for the Dane County Jail.

In June, the county received the last of three potential options for renovating the county's jail space to bring the jail into compliance with modern standards and regulations and allow the county to close the aging jail space in the City County Building.

Please join us for a forum where you will have a chance to learn more about the county's plans and discuss the future of the jail.