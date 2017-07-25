Dane County Lakes & Watershed Commission

press release: Each year beginning in July, the Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission reviews the water-related budgets of Dane County departments and divisions, and makes recommendations to the County Executive for consideration in preparing the Executive budget.

The Commission solicits public input on the following year's county budget during the summer, and holds a public hearing on its draft budget recommendations in August.

This meeting will allow you to provide advice to the Lakes and Watershed Commission as it develops water-related budget recommendations for 2018.

Find out more!

Location

Bayview Foundation (601 Bayview, Madison) - Community Room