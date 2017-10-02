Dane County Land and Water Resources Department Meeting

press release: The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department is updating its aquatic plant management plans and is inviting the public to attend its informational meetings. These plans provide an inventory of existing plants in area lakes and streams. The plans detail how native plants will be protected, how nuisance vegetation will be controlled, and ways in which recreational access will be provided.

For each of the meetings listed below, county staff will present information on aquatic plant surveys conducted for the 2017 season, harvesting of aquatic plants for the 2017 season, and public comments submitted online from May through August 2017. The Land and Water Resources Department’s recommended goals and recommendations for each of the existing plans will also be discussed. After the presentation, county staff will invite public comments on the aquatic plant management plans.

The informational meetings will be held at two locations:

October 2, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m., Lyman F. Anderson Agriculture and Conservation Center, Room 121, 5201 Fen Oak Drive

October 9, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m., Middleton Public Library – Archer Room

Both meetings will present the same information and invite discussion on aquatic plant management for the following water bodies: Lake Mendota, Lake Monona, Lake Wingra, Lake Waubesa, Lake Kegonsa, Yahara River, Upper Mud Lake, and Lower Mud Lake.

County staff will post the presentation slides from the meetings at http://danewaters.com/ management/ AquaticPlantManagement.aspx. Public comments may be submitted at lakes@countyofdane.com. Later in October, staff will post the complete draft revisions to each plan and seek additional comments through mid-November.

These plans are a requirement by the Department of Natural Resources, which allow for issuing a permit for aquatic plant harvesting under NR 109 Wis. Admin. Code. After public comments, the plans will be submitted to the Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for approval.

The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department works to protect and enhance Dane County’s natural, cultural, and historic resources. It provides the county’s residents with a broad array of accessible, high quality resource-based recreational services and facilities, and supports residents, communities, local governments and other agencies and organizations in their resource management and protection activities.