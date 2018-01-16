Dane County Parks & Open Space Plan

press release:

On Tuesday, January 16th , Dane County Parks will host an informational session at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road at 7 p.m. A second meeting will be offered on Tuesday, January 23rd at the Central Madison Public Library at 201 W. Mifflin St., at 7 p.m. The meetings will allow the public to be briefed on the DRAFT 2018-2023 Parks and Open Space Plan and provide feedback on the draft plan recommendations.

The Parks and Open Space Plan, prepared by the Dane County Parks Division planning staff, identifies significant natural, cultural and historical resources to be protected as well as future park, recreation and trail needs. The plan must be updated every five years for Dane County to remain eligible to apply for state Stewardship grant dollars necessary to help support long-term investment in the county’s quality of life.

Recommendations found within the draft plan were based on a variety of planning criteria including local and regional recreation trends, public and stakeholder input, comments gathered throughout the planning process, related planning efforts, population demographics, partnership opportunities and land management considerations.

The plan provides an inventory of the existing park system and makes recommendations for new program initiatives, future park improvements, land acquisition areas, trail projects and park management objectives to be carried out during the next five years by the Dane County Parks Division.

The draft plan is anticipated to be available for review prior to the meetings on the Parks website at:

https://parks-lwrd. countyofdane.com/Information/ Planning-Development/Parks- Open-Space-Plan .

Comments on the draft plan will be accepted by phone, letter or e-mail until February 9, 2018. The final plan is anticipated to be completed and adopted by the Dane County Board in March.