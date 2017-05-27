Dane County & Madison Parks Free Days

press release: Dane County is once again offering residents the opportunity to get out and enjoy their parks, permit free, on dedicated days this spring and summer.

“We have a parks system that’s second to none and there’s no better time to get out and see for yourself what Dane County’s more than 30 parks have to offer,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Our parks, trails, and waters offer endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation.”

May 27th Disc Golf Courses

The County has two premier disc golf courses, Vallarta-Ast at Token Creek County Park and Capital Springs which is part of the Capital Springs Recreation Area. The county is continuing to explore opportunities to expand courses throughout Dane County.

Elver and Hiestand disc golf courses will also be FREE to play! Madison Parks is also offering a FREE LEARN TO DISC GOLF event at Hiestand Park from 10-11:30am.