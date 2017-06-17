Dane County & Madison Parks Free Days

press release: Dane County is once again offering residents the opportunity to get out and enjoy their parks, permit free, on dedicated days this spring and summer.

“We have a parks system that’s second to none and there’s no better time to get out and see for yourself what Dane County’s more than 30 parks have to offer,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Our parks, trails, and waters offer endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation.”

June 17 Dog Parks

Dane County has seven dog parks, located in Badger Prairie, Indian Lake, Prairie Moraine, Token Creek, and Viking County Parks along with Yahara Heights/Cherokee Marsh, and Capital Springs Recreation Area. Later this year planning will begin to prepare construction drawings and specification for a new dog park at Anderson County Park in the Town of Oregon.

Madison Parks offers 8 off-leash dog parks: Brittingham, Demetral, McCormick, Odana School, Quann, Sycamore, Walnut Grove and Warner dog parks. A dog license is still required.