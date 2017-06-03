Dane County Parks Free Days

press release: Dane County is once again offering residents the opportunity to get out and enjoy their parks, permit free, on dedicated days this spring and summer.

“We have a parks system that’s second to none and there’s no better time to get out and see for yourself what Dane County’s more than 30 parks have to offer,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Our parks, trails, and waters offer endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation.”

June 3rd National Trails Day – Capital City State Trail and Equestrian Trails

Dane County invites everyone to explore the Capital City State Trail that winds through over 2,500 acres of public lands and highlights prairies, wetlands and waterways on Madison’s South side. The trail takes patrons on a tour of the Capital Springs Recreation Area and the Lewis Nine Springs E-Way.

Dane County Parks has over 35 miles of equestrian trails with the largest trail facility being at Donald County Park including over 25 miles both inside and outside the park boundary that is supported by the Friends of Donald Park. Other county park equestrian trails located throughout the county that are worth exploring include McCarthy, Token Creek and Walking Iron County Parks. New trails are planned to open soon at Silverwood County Park.