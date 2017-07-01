Dane County Parks Free Days

press release: Dane County is once again offering residents the opportunity to get out and enjoy their parks, permit free, on dedicated days this spring and summer.

“We have a parks system that’s second to none and there’s no better time to get out and see for yourself what Dane County’s more than 30 parks have to offer,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Our parks, trails, and waters offer endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation.”

July 1 Lake Access and Tenney Lock

Dane County offers some of the best lake access sites available with well-maintained launches with amenities such as restrooms and fish cleaning stations. The county operates improved launches at Babcock County Park, Fish Camp County Park, Goodland County Park and Lake Farm County Park. Passing through the soon to be new and improved Tenney Lock between Lakes Mendota and Monona is a perfect way to enjoy a day boating on the Yahara River Chain of Lakes.