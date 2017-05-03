Dane County Parks Free Days

press release: Dane County is once again offering residents the opportunity to get out and enjoy their parks, permit free, on dedicated days this spring and summer.

“We have a parks system that’s second to none and there’s no better time to get out and see for yourself what Dane County’s more than 30 parks have to offer,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Our parks, trails, and waters offer endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation.”

May 6th Mountain Bike Trails

Dane County Mountain Biking Facilities are available at Badger Prairie, CamRock and Capital Springs Recreation Area – Seminole Hills. Dane County partners with Capital Off-Road Pathfinders to create and maintain some of the best facilities in the area.