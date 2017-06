press release: Join an informational and input meeting hosted by the Four Lakes Group on June 20th at 7 PM, Room 302, Madison Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St.

You have several opportunities to learn more, provide direction for the future of the parks, and support that future.

1) For more information on the park lands, go to the Dane Co parks website - https://parks-lwrd. countyofdane.com/;

2) To participate in a survey on the future of the parks, go to https://parks-lwrd. countyofdane.com/Information/ Planning-Development