Dane County Parks Public Meeting

press release: Dane County Parks to Host Public Information Meeting for Planning Glacial Drumlin Trail Connections to Madison

Dane County Parks and its consultant CORRE, INC. will host a public information meeting to kick off the planning process and review draft alternative alignments for the Glacial Drumlin Trail. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. at the Village of Cottage Grove Village Hall, 221 E. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove.

Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are beginning plans to complete the last segment of the Glacial Drumlin State Trail beginning at the I‐90 bridge in Madison and extending east to the existing Glacial Drumlin Trail Trailhead in the Village of Cottage Grove. This public information meeting will allow the public to learn more about planning the trail’s route and connections.

“Dane County is excited to be a partner in helping make this much awaited bicycle trail connection happen,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “When completed, cyclists will be able to ride from Milwaukee to Dodgeville continuously on an off road trail.” The trail is also expected to greatly improve non-motorized commuting options from eastern Dane County into the City of Madison.

Between the interstate and Cottage Grove, the proposed trail will generally parallel the existing railroad corridor and is anticipated to be a combination of paved trail, bridges, and boardwalks. In the Village of Cottage Grove, the trail is expected to traverse through Phoebe Bakken Memorial Park and Fireman’s Park before reaching the existing Glacial Drumlin State Trail trailhead located on County Highway N.

Meeting materials and more information can be obtained by contacting Chris James at Dane County Parks, 608-224-3763, or by email at james@countyofdane.com.

Public comments on the proposed plans will be accepted through Friday, December 8th, 2017 and should be submitted to:

Lynda Fink, Project Manager, CORREi INC.

6510 Grand Teton Plaza, Ste. 314, Madison, WI 53719

(608) 826‐6120 lfink@correinc.com