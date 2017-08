Dane County Parks Volunteer Work Day

9am – Noon. Please dress appropriate for the weather. Wear long pants, closed toed shoes and bring your own bug spray and water.

Sat. 8/26 Pheasant Branch Conservancy—County Parking Lot

Thurs. 8/31 E-Way Lake Farm Rd. meet grass lot right before Lussier Family Heritage Ctr.

Wed. 9/06 Holy Wisdom—meet at 4200 Highway M, Middleton

Thurs. 9/14 Badger Prairie County Park, meet at Shelter #1

Wed. 9/20 Yahara Heights County Park—meet off Caton Lane

Thurs. 9/28 Cam-Rock County Park, meet at Shelter #3

Wed. 10/04 Ice Age Junction—Highway M—Flagstone Dr.

Thurs. 10/05 Indian Lake County Park– 8183 Highway 19, Cross Plains WI

Thurs. 10/12 Pheasant Branch Conservancy—County Lands, 4864 Pheasant Branch Rd.

Wed. 10/18 Holy Wisdom– meet at 4200 Highway M, Middleton

Thurs. 10/26 Ice Age Junction—6874 Cross Country Rd. Verona Redden Soccer Field

Please Register online or call Rhea -Office (608)-224-3601 or stangel-maier@countyofdane.com

Lars Higdon—Office (608) 245-6898 Cell (608)-286-9497