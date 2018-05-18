Dane County Parks Volunteer Work Day

press release: Volunteer Restoration Work Day

Friday, May 18, 9am - 12pm, Yahara Heights Park

From County Parks: Join us for Friday workdays from 9am-noon throughout the summer! We’ll be rotating through the park system working on a variety of projects to maintain our natural areas. A top priority will be removing invasive species but opportunities may arise for other tasks such as collecting native seeds. All tools and training will be provided. Wear long sleeves and pants and bring plenty of drinking water. Thank you for your help to care for the natural areas in our Dane County Parks!

Meet at Caton Ln entrance: heading north on HWY 113/Northport Dr., just past HWY M, turn right on River Rd., then right on Riverview Dr., which dead-ends at Caton Ln. Walk into the park through the gate at the end of Riverview or turn right on Caton and walk into the park from the end of the road. For volunteer events only, drive into the park from the end of Caton Ln. The address for navigating is Caton Ln, Waunakee, WI 53597.