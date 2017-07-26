RSVP for Dane County Parks Volunteer Workshop

press release:

Dane County Parks include 12,000 acres, from recreation parks to natural resource areas, and much more. Much of this land provides valuable habitat for plants, wildlife, birds, insects, and people, to name a few. Did you know that the rusty-patched bumble bee (recently listed as an Endangered Species) lives in some of our parks? We are interested to learn more about this species and other bumble bees--where do they live? and which flowers and habitats do they use? We use photography to document the bumble bees. Volunteers and Friends groups will be essential to this effort.

Please join us at this workshop to learn beginning bumble bee ID, tips for documenting bees through photography, and how to share your findings on Bumble Bee Watch. We ask that you conduct at least 3 surveys at Dane County Parks and upload photos, after you complete this training.

We will meet at the UW-Arboretum Auditorium, July 28, from 1-4 p.m. https://arboretum.wisc. edu/visit/getting-here/

The workshop is limited to 30 participants. We suggest that 2-3 volunteers from each Friends organization attend together, if possible. (We will add another workshop at a later date, if interested volunteers cannot attend this one.

Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, July 26 if you'd like to attend.