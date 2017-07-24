Shoreline Trash Pickup

press release: A shoreline trash and aquatic debris pickup from piers on the Yahara Chain of Lakes will take place starting the week of July 24, 2017. Shoreline residents are asked to have all items ready for pickup and at the end of their piers by 7:00 am on their scheduled pickup day.

According to Sue Jones of the Dane County Office of Lakes and Watersheds, the priority for this pickup is to collect debris and trash that has washed ashore so far this season, and to remove hazards to navigation such as floating logs and branches. “Dane County is pleased to help shoreline residents enjoy summer recreation and our wonderful lakes,” said Jones.

The schedule of lake pickup dates follows:

Lakes Mendota & Kegonsa: Monday, July 24, 2017

Lakes Monona & Waubesa: Monday, July 31, 2017

Dane County Land and Water Resources barge crews will make one pass around each lake. It may take a few days for barge crews to reach each pier. Pickup is not an option for homeowners where barges are unable to access the pier. Barges need a minimum of two feet of water in order to access the pier. Only lake debris (trash, dead fish, etc.) and any aquatic vegetation (lake weeds, algae) will be picked up. Yard waste or brush (grass clippings, leaves, and tree limbs), household waste (garbage, pet waste, etc.) will not be collected.

Take a Stake in Our Waters, sponsored by the Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission, is the year-round flagship of volunteerism and care for Dane County lakes, streams, wetlands and their watersheds. For a complete list of Take a Stake in Our Waters events, or to post your volunteer or educational project and invite others to join you, visit www.takeastake.org.

If you don't currently reside at your lakefront property, please make sure that those who live there are aware of this shoreline debris collection.