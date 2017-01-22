Dane County TimeBank Annual Meeting

press release: Sun. Jan. 22nd 1:00 – 3:00 pm Art In (1444 E. Washington Ave.) TimeBank Annual Meeting and Board Election. Come celebrate the new year timebank style! There will be opportunity to learn about what is happening in the timebank, including information about all of our projects, accomplishments we've had in 2016 and goals for 2017. There will be opportunity to talk with TimeBank staff and board members, learn how to get involved, and sign up or get a refresher on how to use the website. And of course there will be lots of time to, mingle, eat, and elect our new board members! Info? http://danecountytimebank.org/content/timebank-2017-celebration-annual-meeting-and-board-elections