Dane County Watershed Network Gathering

The words and images that we use

to contextualize watershed issues can help communicate why an issue matters, how it should be defined, who is responsible and what should be done. In this session we will explore the different communication schema used to present, interpret and organize issue-related information, and learn some research-based techniques for using framing to advocate for watershed issues. Attendees are encouraged to bring their difficult communication issues for discussion during and after the presentation.

Presenter: Kristin Runge - Community Development Specialist, UW Extension

