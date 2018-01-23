Dane County Watershed Network Gathering

Lyman F. Anderson Agriculture & Conservation Center 5201 Fen Oak Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718

January Watershed Network Planning Meeting

Tuesday, January 23 – 4:00-5:30pm

Lyman F. Anderson Agriculture & Conservation Center (5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 121)

At the beginning of the year we usually send out a survey to the network to gauge topics of interest and issues groups would like to collaborate on. In addition to a survey, I would like to bring group leaders together next January to discuss priorities for the year and share ideas for what they would like to see happen with regards to the watershed network and gatherings.

Lyman F. Anderson Agriculture & Conservation Center 5201 Fen Oak Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718
