Dane County Watershed Network Gathering

Watershed Network Gathering: Reducing Salt to Keep Water Fresh

September 21, 2017 - 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

We use a lot of salt in our water softeners and on our roads, and it takes a toll on fresh water. Rising levels of chloride (a component of salt) in local water bodies and drinking water have prompted Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Dane County, and other partners to take action to reduce salt. It’s a lot easier and less expensive to keep salt out of water than to remove it, and steps we all take to reduce salt use can help protect water while keeping water bills low.

More info and register HERE