Dane Dances

to Google Calendar - Dane Dances - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dane Dances - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dane Dances - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 iCalendar - Dane Dances - 2017-08-11 17:30:00

Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

4 – DJ Pain 1 / Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad / Kinfolk

11 – DJ Ace / Primitive Culture / BBI

18 – DJ Ace / Grupo Candela / The Voices

25 – DJ Pain 1 / Charanga Agoza / V05

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Monona Terrace is thrilled to again serve as the home of Dane Dances! This summer music series is one of Madison’s most popular summertime events! These special concerts were created to help break down racial barriers and bring people of all backgrounds together for a night of free entertainment and dancing. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair; seating on the rooftop is limited.

Info

Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Dancing
Music

Visit Event Website

608-261-4000

to Google Calendar - Dane Dances - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dane Dances - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dane Dances - 2017-08-11 17:30:00 iCalendar - Dane Dances - 2017-08-11 17:30:00