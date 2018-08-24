Aug. 24: Grupo Candela, VO5, DJ Ace.

press release: Dane Dances! is a family friendly event on the stunning Monona Terrace rooftop every Friday evening in August. The much-anticipated summer music series is a great way to get down and dance with your friends, coworkers, or family. The rooftop gets shaking as the sun sets against the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol with the breeze of the Lake Monona at your back while you dance. Feel free to bring a blanket, chair and picnic basket; seating on the rooftop is limited. Sorry, carry in alcohol is prohibited. Dane Dances! promotes inclusivity with a fun night of music and dancing to DJs and bands for all ages.

Band lineups are subject to change without notice. First band performs from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and second band from 8:00-9:30 p.m. with DJ performances from 5:30-6:00 p.m. and 7:30-8:00 p.m. No tickets required.

Food and cocktails are available for purchase at 5:00pm. Food by Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant, Lake Vista Cafe, Ribmasters and LaTaguara.

In the case of inclement weather, please call 608-261-4094 after 2:00pm for new concert location. Rain Location for August 10, 17 & 31 is MONONA TERRACE Concerts will be moved inside unless otherwise indicated.