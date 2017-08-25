11 – DJ Ace / Primitive Culture / BBI

18 – DJ Ace / Grupo Candela / The Voices

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Monona Terrace is thrilled to again serve as the home of Dane Dances! This summer music series is one of Madison’s most popular summertime events! These special concerts were created to help break down racial barriers and bring people of all backgrounds together for a night of free entertainment and dancing. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair; seating on the rooftop is limited.