Dane Dances
Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
4 – DJ Pain 1 / Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad / Kinfolk
11 – DJ Ace / Primitive Culture / BBI
18 – DJ Ace / Grupo Candela / The Voices
25 – DJ Pain 1 / Charanga Agoza / V05
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Monona Terrace is thrilled to again serve as the home of Dane Dances! This summer music series is one of Madison’s most popular summertime events! These special concerts were created to help break down racial barriers and bring people of all backgrounds together for a night of free entertainment and dancing. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair; seating on the rooftop is limited.
Info
Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map