press release: 2018 Dane Firefighters' Festival, June 21-24, Bert Deans Park, village of Dane

All weekend: Softball tournament; Food: Hamburgers, Brats and Hotdogs

Friday thru Sunday: Inflatable Carnival Rides

Thursday: Softball @ 7:00PM, 8:00PM, 9:00PM

Friday: Pork Dinner/Sandwiches; Softball Tournament @ 6:30PM

Band: Chances Thrown @ 8:00PM

Saturday: Country Block Fun Run @ 8:30AM

DNFD Bags Tournament @ 3:00PM

Band: Back Country Roads @ 9:00PM

Sunday: Parade on Main St @ NOON; line-up starts at 11:00AM

Chicken Dinner served from NOON until GONE

Family Day - Sunday Following the Parade, with Kids Coin Hunt, Face Painting; Water Balloon Fight; Hot Dog Eating Contest

Susan Frankland Musical Entertainment - Late Afternoon