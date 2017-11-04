press release: Dane Handmade is a maker market in Monona. The show will feature over 50 local artists selling jewelry, knitted goods, candles, home decor and so much more. Check out our website for a full list of vendors or our Facebook page for vendor profiles and to learn more about the event. The Monona PTO will be having a bake sale and all proceeds will go to the Monona Giving Project/NINA (Neighbors In Need of Assistance) fund, which directly benefits Winnequah students and families. Start and finish your holiday shopping early this year at Dane Handmade!

November 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Monona Community Center 1011 Nichols Rd. Monona

Event is FREE.