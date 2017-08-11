press release:

This exhibition includes recent oil paintings by Daniel Atyim. An artist seduced by color, his latest work highlights the textural properties of oil paint. The resulting topography of paint interacts with the underlying surface, clarifying or obscuring your shifting perception of the forms represented. The images suggest reconfigured human fragments, the natural world and forgotten spaces.

Opening reception is on August 11th from 6-7 pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Exhibition then open daily from 7am-10pm until September 15th.