Dann Coakwell & Trevor Stephenson

press release: Internationally-acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning tenor Dann Coakwell (just last week featured as the Evangelist John in the Madison Bach Musicians production of Bach’s St. John Passion) and Trevor Stephenson will perform Robert Schumann’s masterpiece song cycle Dichterliebe (Poet’s Love) on Sunday April 30 at 3 pm at West Middleton Lutheran Church. Stephenson will be playing a restored 1855 Bösendorfer concert grand piano. Also on the program, great selections from Franz Schubert’s last song collection Schwanengesang. This concert will start off a three-day recording session of this repertoire―CD due for release later this year!

Tickets $30. Seating at the church is limited. Email trevor@trevorstephenson.com or call 608 238-6092 for ticket reservations.

information at www.trevorstephenson.com

The duo will also play: selections from Schwanengesang (Swan Song) by Franz Schubert

Liebesbotschaft (Love’s Messenger); Ständchen (Serenade); Der Doppelgänger (The Double); Die Taubenpost (The Carrier Pigeon)