Darbo-Worthington Peace Walk & Block Party

Worthington Park 3102 Worthington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: The 3rd Annual Darbo-Worthington Peace Walk & Block Party will take place on Thursday, August 24th. The event will begin at 4:00 pm in Worthington Park with arts programming provided by Community Unity Arts. At 5:00 pm, neighborhood leaders will lead a march through the neighborhood in support of peace and justice. The walk will end back at the park, where local and regional acts will provide free music until the evening. A partnership between Carts for Community and Let’s Eat Out! will bring local food carts to the park through the dinner hour.

This new neighborhood tradition has been a great way to develop Worthington Park as a positive and welcoming community space, and to showcase the best that our neighborhood has to offer. Come celebrate good food, good music, and good community with us!

Worthington Park 3102 Worthington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714
