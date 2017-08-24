press release: The 3rd Annual Darbo-Worthington Peace Walk & Block Party will take place on Thursday, August 24th. The event will begin at 4:00 pm in Worthington Park with arts programming provided by Community Unity Arts. At 5:00 pm, neighborhood leaders will lead a march through the neighborhood in support of peace and justice. The walk will end back at the park, where local and regional acts will provide free music until the evening. A partnership between Carts for Community and Let’s Eat Out! will bring local food carts to the park through the dinner hour.

This new neighborhood tradition has been a great way to develop Worthington Park as a positive and welcoming community space, and to showcase the best that our neighborhood has to offer. Come celebrate good food, good music, and good community with us!